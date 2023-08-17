There Are People Who Have Lost Hope But When They Hear Blessing ceo, Their Hope Comes Back – Blessing CEO

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo a recent video posted on her official facebook page has disclosed why she creates videos everyday not minding how weak or tired she is.

She made this known in a video where she was seen advising married and those dating on the need to leave any relationship they’re not comfortable in.

Speaking about why she creates and post videos everyday on social media, the relationship therapist said there are a lot of people whose homes and relationships have been mended because of her educative and helpful advice while others are still relying on her advice to makes things work out for them.

In her words, she said “Go and get busy, learn a skill or work let people need you, it is when they need you that you will see reasons to live. That’s why sometimes even when I don’t have the strength to do a video, I still force myself because a lot of people’s lives is attached to Blessingceo. Some people watch me everyday, some people use my videos to build homes so even if am tired, I see it as an obligation to talk to you even if it’s one person. There are some people who beckon on me, there are some people who have lost hope but when they hear Blessingceo, their hope comes back”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:55)

