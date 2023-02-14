This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are people in the South-East who do not support Peter Obi, Dele Farotimi Says

Spokesman of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council Dele Farotimi has said that there are people in the southeast who do not support the Labour Party LP presidential candidate Peter Obi, as the upcoming election is not about the tribe.

He made this statement when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television, according to him, a coalition of Southern leaders in Nigeria ranging from the middle belt to the southwest, South-south, and southeast came together for a meeting about two years ago and decided that for equity fairness and justice, power needs to shift to the South.

He stated that all those times, nobody thought about Peter Obi, but eventually, they discovered that he fits all the requirements and he was chosen. According to Dele Farotimi, he is a Yoruba man and yet he is supporting the presidency of Peter Obi against other candidates.

He said that the election is about Nigeria and not about the tribe, the fact that most Nigerians favor tribe and religion over competence is the reason the country is currently in a mess.

He noted that there are people in the southeast who are not supporting Peter Obi, likewise, there are people in the southwest against the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but they are not concerned with the issue of tribal consensuses. Watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: Okchops (via 50minds

News )

#people #SouthEast #support #Peter #Obi #Dele #FarotimiThere are people in the South-East who do not support Peter Obi, Dele Farotimi Says Publish on 2023-02-14 10:07:18