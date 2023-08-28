There Are Parents In MFM Whose Children Do Not Follow Them To Church Due To Lack Of Love – Pastor Daniel Olukoya

The founding and presiding pastor of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya has shared a message with the public. In the sermon, he shared that there are parents in Mountain of Fire whose children do not follow them to church because of a lack of love at home. He said this trend has reduced the number of children who grow to become the priest in the family.

Speaking further, he shared that when some of these children travel abroad, they abscond from church service or attend churches where they do not pray fervently.

He said the effect of putting a stop to prayer is that the enemies of the family that had been defeated in childhood would now begin to regroup to launch a more fatal attack.

The man of God later charged the parents among his congregation on the danger of exhibiting unloving characteristics at home. In his words, “They are attracting trouble to themselves”.

Watch the sermon on YouTube here starting from 3 hours and 12 minutes

