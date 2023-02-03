There Are Over 2 Million A’Ibom People Living In Surulere Alone, Tinubu Didn’t Chase Them Out- Cletus Obun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid an ongoing public outrage that has greeted the recent statements made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in which he appeared to take several jabs at the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, a chieftain of the ruling party, Cletus Obun has jumped in the defense of his principal.

Recall that while delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Akwa Ibom a few days ago, Tinubu not only referred to Udom as a ‘boy’ but also alluded that the governor was living in his backyard in Lagos. The APC candidate then went on to boast that he would have driven Udom out of Lagos if not that people pleaded on his behalf.

Reacting to Tinubu’s statements during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ a few hours ago, Obun, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused Nigerians of taking the comments out of context, insisting that his candidate was only joking at the time. Going further, Obun argued that while Tinubu was Governor of Lagos, he never drove out the large population of Akwa Ibom residing in the state home. To buttress his point, the APC chieftain insisted that the last time he checked, there are over two million people from Akwa Ibom people resident in Surulere alone.

“Again, I would say that we shouldn’t be taking these statements out of context. Look at the way he put it, he said Udom is living in my backyard, that is to say, the man is even my neighbor. Tinubu didn’t say, he is my houseboy or that he is living in my boy’s quarters. Of cause, he spoke in pidgin English just to show that in that high office of a presidential campaign, he was in a jocular mood, and he turned it into a joke. Yet, everybody is taking it out of context. He was a governor for 8 years, how many people did he send out of Lagos?

When Tinubu did the free education, did he exempt anybody? Indeed, in the Surulere axis of Lagos, there are more Akwa Ibom people than anywhere else. That’s the same Surulere that the House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila comes from. I know that the demography of Lagos well. As at 1999, it was estimated that there were over 2 million Akwa Ibom indigene resident in Surulere alone. You can go and fact-check it.”

