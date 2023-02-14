This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There Are More Women In the North Than The South, I Will Make Asiwaju President – Marwa’s Daughter

Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, one of the daughters of the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), has disclosed steps she’ll take to ensure the victory of the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 election polls.

Speaking at the APC northern female stakeholders’ strategy session in Abuja, Zainab said she could make Tinubu president by commencing a door-to-door campaign in the North, as the region had more women voters than the South based on population. Dissecting the statistics of women voters in Nigeria, Zainab stated thus:

“According to INEC, there are a total of 93,469,008 eligible voters in its register; 44,414,846 of them are women, which represents 47.5 per cent. Out of the female voters, 13,600,939 of them are housewives. Through painstaking calculation, I found out that in the North we have approximately 21,021,189 female voters putting us ahead of the South with over two million voters. These women are the greatest battalion of foot-soldiers that will make the Presidency of Asiwaju realisable and achievable.”

