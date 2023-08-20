NEWS

There Are Men Who Don’t Have Business Winning Election But God Will Give It To Them – Joshua Selman

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International shared a message to the public about Anointing a recent post on Facebook.

According to him, “Our concept of anointing before now Is falling Down and shouting but God is redefining it. The anointing is the ability to produce God’s dimension of results and not what makes people fall down. You will see young men that will command wealth and the government will have to call them and ask, “How did this happen?” It will be by the dignity of Kingdom’s integrity.”

He then said, “There are politicians who will double as prophets. They are prophets but their domain is not the pulpit like Daniel who never had a pulpit to preach but was a dangerous prophet. There are men who don’t have business winning election but God will give it to them because of what he put in them. So that when they sit there, they will.begiin to see insight by the spirit.

He further said, “You mark my words, you will see ordinary people unqualified in many ways but because of God’s Prophetic program, there is an oil that will come upon them and begin to distinguish them.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 minutes, 34 seconds

