There Are Many Hidden Persons That Nigerians Don’t Know Are Working For The PDP—Okowa

During a conference meeting held by the PDP, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, revealed that there are many hidden persons working for the PDP that Nigerians don’t know. He added that those people will come out on Saturday to vote for his principal, Atiku Abubakar.

He further stated that among the four presidential candidates running for the office of president, only Atiku Abubakar is qualified and ready to lead the country.

According to him, “There are so many persons out there working for the PDP, hidden on the inside that many people don’t know, but they will come out on Saturday, October 28th. In the Nigeria of today, there is only one solution. Among the four men who are competing today, only one is prepared, and that was shown on the very first day. I was surprised the day I was nominated vice president. As I stepped out, the next thing was the distribution of that document, which contains a lot. It’s only a prepared man who comes prepared for the assignment, and that’s what we saw.

