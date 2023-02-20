NEWS

There Are Governors With Small G And There Are Governors With Capital G—Wike

During the flag off of the reconstruction of Emohua to Abalama/Tema Junction, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stated that there are governors with a small g and there are governors with a capital g. He regarded himself as a governor with a capital G, pointing out that he had done well for the people of the state.

Wike challenged other governors to do all that he has been doing in the state. He state. He, however, urged the people to vote for the PDP candidates in the state.

According to him, “I’m not just strong; I’m very strong.” Anything they want, we will give it to them. I’m not like their own. There are governors, and there are governors. There are governors with a small g and there are governors with a capital g. I’m a governor with a capital G.”

