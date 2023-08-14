‘There Are Faces Tchiani Cannot Turn Away From Because They Are Islamic Scholars’ – Sheikh Bala Lau

The National Chairman of Jamatul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Sheikh Bala Lau has alleged that there are Islamic Scholars whom General Abdourahmane Tchiani could not turn away from in their visit to Niger. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the recent Islamic Scholars’ visit to Niger was a fruitful one. According to him, the Military leaders have promised to honor the invitation of Ecowas for negotiation.

He said, ”The Prime Minister received us and took us to their State House where the President General Abdourahmane Tchiani received us. And he said that they are open to exploring diplomacy and peace in resolving this issue. So what we want is for the issue to be resolved amicably dialogue without waging war against them.

So he welcomed us and you know, there are faces that he [Tchiani] can not turn away from because they are Islamic Scholars. You know that most of them in Niger Republic are Muslim. They said they are ready to accept the Ecowas invitation anytime they feel like inviting them.”

[Start From 4:30]



