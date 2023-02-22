NEWS

“There Are Enough Blames To Go Round” – Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

The Presidential Candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi has given his word to Nigerians time and time again stating his willingness to work for the good of the nation if elected into office as President. Issuing a statement to Nigerians via his Twitter handle, he promised to work hard alongside his running mate and everyone else. He also made a promise to work without sharing blames , although the blames are enough to go round. He reiterated his willingness to work without giving excuses of any sort.

According to what he posted on his Twitter page, “Datti and I will work hard every day and with everyone. Many things went wrong in the past 24 years. There are enough blames to go round. We will not share blames. We will share hope. No more excuses. In life, what matters more is not what happened to us.”

