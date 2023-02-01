There are elements in the Villa that wants Tinubu to lose the election – Nasir El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has alleged an alarm that some persons among the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress are trying to sabotage their efforts to win the 2023 General elections.

While speaking on Channels Television, Governor Nasir El-Rufai alleged that some members of the APC especially those who are at the Aso Villa are working against the ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nasir El-Rufai said “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want Tinubu to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

It will also be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu made similar remark in Abeokuta during his campaign rally. He alleged that the scarcity of petrol and the ongoing new Naira policy was geared towards stopping his presidential ambition.

