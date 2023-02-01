NEWS

There are elements in the Villa that wants Tinubu to lose the election – Nasir El-Rufai

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has alleged an alarm that some persons among the members of the ruling All Progressive Congress are trying to sabotage their efforts to win the 2023 General elections.

While speaking on Channels Television, Governor Nasir El-Rufai alleged that some members of the APC especially those who are at the Aso Villa are working against the ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nasir El-Rufai said “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want Tinubu to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

It will also be recalled that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu made similar remark in Abeokuta during his campaign rally. He alleged that the scarcity of petrol and the ongoing new Naira policy was geared towards stopping his presidential ambition.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: Justice demands you support Peter Obi – Ugwuanyi’s media aide, Jonathan tells G-5 govs, Nnamani

4 mins ago

Groups condemn candidates’ and party influencers’ lack of commitment to the peace accords in 2023.

11 mins ago

Atiku Abubakar Seeks Support from Kwankwaso and Obi in Bid for Presidency

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Want Obi, Kwankwaso To Support My Ambition–Atiku; Support Obi/ Datti, Wike,G5 Govs Told

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button