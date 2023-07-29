There Are Constituencies Where The Igbos Must Win In Lagos, You Can’t Do Anything To It” -Amucheazi

Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi, the Pioneer Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), asserted that there are specific constituencies in Lagos State where the Igbo community consistently wins. He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with The Sun paper.

In the interview, Professor Amucheazi mentioned that nations undergo transformations over time, citing examples like Czechoslovakia, Britain, and Yugoslavakia. He expressed his belief that there is a conspiracy against the Igbo people, but they refuse to be driven away.

The professor also highlighted the Oba of Lagos’ controversial statements and mentioned how certain individuals provide financial support to him. He stressed that the Igbo community has contributed significantly to the development of Lagos by investing in properties.

Furthermore, he emphasized that there are constituencies in Lagos where the Igbo’s success is undeniable, and there is little that can be done to alter this reality.

Source: The Sun papers

