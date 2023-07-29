There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It – Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi

The Pioneer Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi, an octogenarian, has stated that there are some constituencies in Lagos State where the Igbo must always win.

The Acting Chairman of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) made this known in an exclusive interview with The Sun paper.

The Sun paper reported that, Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi, in the interview said; “As time go on, nations review themselves. Where is Czechoslovakia? Where is even Britain? Where is Yugoslavakia? They are not even as large as Anambra State and not talking of the entire East Central States”

He added; “Gaddafi advised Nigerians and Jerry Rawlings also did the same. They said split Nigeria and you will be united. There is this conspiracy against the Igbo but they cannot drive them away. They are holding on”

He stated further; “The Lagos people are not there yet. Were all these people from Lagos? Look at the Oba of Lagos threatening Ndigbo that he would drown all of them in the ocean. What was his background? Are we all ignorant of how things happen in Nigeria? Tinubu gives him a lot of money every month and he’s comfortable and so all his needs are met”

He noted; “It is our people who came together to make Lagos what it is. Where we go, we buy properties and we develop them. Now they want to drive the Igbo away. There are constituencies where the Igbo must win in Lagos. You cannot do anything about it.”

