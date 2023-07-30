There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

The Pioneer Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi, an octogenarian, emphasized that certain constituencies in Lagos State must always see victory for the Igbo community.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, the Acting Chairman of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) expressed his views.

Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi highlighted that nations evolve over time, citing examples like Czechoslovakia, Britain, and Yugoslavakia. He pointed out that these nations are now smaller in size compared to Anambra State, let alone the entire East Central States.

Addressing historical advice from figures like Gaddafi and Jerry Rawlings, he mentioned that they advocated for Nigeria’s separation to achieve unity. He believed there was a conspiracy against the Igbo but affirmed their resilience in overcoming challenges.

Drawing attention to the Oba of Lagos and his background, Professor Amucheazi pointed out threats made against Ndigbo. He claimed that financial support from Tinubu allows the Oba to lead a comfortable life.

The Professor highlighted the significant contributions of the Igbo community to the development of Lagos, mentioning their investments in properties and infrastructure. He firmly stated that there are constituencies in Lagos where the Igbo must emerge victorious, regardless of any opposition.

