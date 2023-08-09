‘There Are Ambassadors In Nigeria Who Came From Niger, They Grew Up And Went To School Here’ – Wali

A Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali has alleged that there are ambassadors in Nigeria today who hailed from Niger Republic. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that some of these ambassadors grew up and schooled in Nigeria. He argued that Nigeriens and Nigerians are virtually the same people with few distances between both nations.

He said, ”You really have to look at this in a larger context. It’s not just Nigeria, Ecowas, and Niger. It’s going to be a very very difficult situation for Nigeria. Because Nigerians and Nigeriens are more or less the same people. You are already creating hatred within Nigeria itself.

I mean there are ambassadors in Nigeria who came from Niger, they grew up and went to school here in Nigeria. And today they are Nigeria’s ambassadors to certain countries. So how can you now be able to say we are going to war and everybody in Nigeria will be in support?”

[Start From 7:23]



