‘There Are Ambassadors In Nigeria Who Came From Niger, They Grew up And Went To School Here’ – Aminu Wali

Aminu Wali, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has claimed that there are currently ambassadors in Nigeria who originate from Niger Republic. During an interview with Arise Tv news, Wali stated that some of these ambassadors were raised and educated in Nigeria. He further contended that Nigeriens and Nigerians share a strong resemblance, with only a few geographical and cultural disparities separating the two nations.

He said, ”You really have to look at this in a larger context. It’s not just Nigeria, Ecowas, and Niger. It’s going to be a very very difficult situation for Nigeria. Because Nigerians and Nigeriens are more or less the same people. You are already creating hatred within Nigeria itself.

I mean there are ambassadors in Nigeria who came from Niger, they grew up and went to school here in Nigeria. And today they are Nigeria’s ambassadors to certain countries. So how can you now be able to say we are going to war and everybody in Nigeria will be in support?”

According to Aminu Wali, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, there exist ambassadors in Nigeria today who come from Niger Republic. In an interview with Arise Tv news, Wali asserted that a number of these ambassadors have their roots and educational background deeply intertwined with Nigeria. He went on to argue that Nigeriens and Nigerians bear striking similarities, with minimal distinctions in terms of geography and culture, thereby emphasizing the close bond between the two neighboring countries.

[Start From 7:23]



Quoted (

)