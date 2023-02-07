Their Support for Tinubu is fake, they know that no Northerner can win without the South -Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of PDP and Publisher of the Ovation Magazines, Dele Momodu has claimed that Tinubu is receiving fake support from Northern governors. He made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s 2023 Verdict. Momodu claimed that some leaders in APC supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition are doing it for what they stand to gain some years to come. He also claimed that those supporting the former governor of Lagos state are putting themselves in the best position ahead of the 2027 election because they know that Tinubu will not win at the polls.

The Chieftain of PDP warned that Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is among those showing Tinubu fake support. He stated that the battle for the 2027 presidency has already begun and only those with political knowledge will understand what he is saying. Momodu stated that the likes of El-Rufai know that a Northerner cannot win the election without the South, so they are trying to build support by calling for the presidency to go to the South.

Momodu said: “The race for the 2027 Election has already begun and the Northern Governors know what they are doing. Their support for Tinubu is fake, they know that no Northerner can win without the South. They know that Tinubu cannot win the election but they are trying to build support ahead of the 2027 election.”

Source: Vanguard Ngr

