Their Solution To The Suffering Of Nigerians Is To Allow Them Share Old Notes- Sani.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Twitter account to slam some corrupt Nigerian politicians who disguise their evil intention of vote-buying that they want to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

In his post, the senator wrote “they are crying that poor people are suffering; and their solution to the suffering is to allow them to share old notes to the poor on the eve of the election”.

Although the senator did not reveal the names of the Nigerian politicians he is writing of, it is believed that he was referring to some corrupt politicians who say they are protecting the interest of Nigerians by fighting against the new Naira notes as well as the new CBN policy, whereas they are only interested in vote-buying in the forthcoming presidential election.

