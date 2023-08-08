Their Palliative Is like Spirit; You Heard So Much About It But You Can’t See It -Shehu Sani Says

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the Federal House of Assembly and holds a position within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed scepticism about the promised palliatives by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. He said that while these pledges can be heard, they remain unseen.

Sani, a notable figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), utilised his verified Twitter account to convey his thoughts on Monday.

His remarks were prompted by the recent promise made by the President to provide palliatives aimed at mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Following the decision to eliminate the fuel subsidy, the President announced the intended disbursement of funds to assist impoverished Nigerians and allete the consequences of the subsidy removal.

Shehu Sani, in a post shared on his page, metaphorically likened these palliatives to a spirit that can be heard but not actually seen.

