Their Palliative Is Like Spirit, We Hear It But We Can’t See It – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani is the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and he recently shared a tweet regarding President Bola Tinubu’s palliative. If you can recall, Tinubu’s administration said they want to give Nigerian some monetary palliative, but it hasn’t been achieved.

Shehu Sani reacted to the delay of the palliative and the suffering of Nigerians, especially the poor masses. The Tinubu’s administration have been talking about the palliative, but they haven’t taken actions and the suffering in the land is increasing. Since the fuel pump price increased, foodstuffs and transportation also increased.

Shehu Sani alledgedly shared the tweet in order for the Tinubu’s administration to take action regarding his palliative. He captioned his tweet saying;

“Their palliative is like spirit, you heard so much about it, but you can’t see it”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Shehu Sani alledgedly called Tinubu’s palliative a spirit because we can’t see it, but only hear about it. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

