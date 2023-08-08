NEWS

Their Palliative Is Like Spirit, We Hear It But We Can’t See It – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

Shehu Sani is the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and he recently shared a tweet regarding President Bola Tinubu’s palliative. If you can recall, Tinubu’s administration said they want to give Nigerian some monetary palliative, but it hasn’t been achieved.

Shehu Sani reacted to the delay of the palliative and the suffering of Nigerians, especially the poor masses. The Tinubu’s administration have been talking about the palliative, but they haven’t taken actions and the suffering in the land is increasing. Since the fuel pump price increased, foodstuffs and transportation also increased.

Shehu Sani alledgedly shared the tweet in order for the Tinubu’s administration to take action regarding his palliative. He captioned his tweet saying;

“Their palliative is like spirit, you heard so much about it, but you can’t see it”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Shehu Sani alledgedly called Tinubu’s palliative a spirit because we can’t see it, but only hear about it. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Members of the presidential election tribunal have agreed to deliver judgment next week–Jackson Ude

2 mins ago

Their Palliative Is like Spirit; You Heard So Much About It But You Can’t See It -Shehu Sani Says

11 mins ago

God never takes something from your life without replacing it with something better – Comedian, AY

13 mins ago

“ECOWAS would not strike Niger. It cannot afford to make the mistake” -Daniel Bwala

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button