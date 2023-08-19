“Thee Collected Food For Votes And Thy Lord Cursed Thee And Thy Brethren With Hunger” – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to mock those that collected food to sell out their votes.

The recent hike in the prices of fuel in Nigeria’s economy has led to a fresh spike in food prices, transportation, and many others as many Nigerians are struggling to survive.

On that note, as Nigerians are going through hell over increasing socio-economic hardships in the country, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to mock those people that collected food for votes.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying they collected food votes and the lord cursed them and their people with hunger.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Thee collected food for votes and thy Lord cursed thee and thy brethren with hunger.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)