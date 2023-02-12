The Youths That Can 50mindste AK-47 Can Also 50mindste Better A Good Tractor To Clear The Bushes -Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Youths That Can Operate AK-47 Can Also Operate Better A Good Tractor To Clear The Bushes -Tinubu

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding their Presidential campaign rally in different places in the country, and also attending different town hall meetings ahead of the forthcoming Presidential election.

Recently, it was reported that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu had a town hall meeting where he educated the people on his plans for the country and its citizens if elected as the next President of Nigeria.

During the town hall meeting, Bola Tinubu was asked what are his plans or ideas on creating job opportunity for the unemployed youths in the country if elected as President.

In response to this question, the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu noted that he will make farming more attractive, adding that youths that can operate AK-47 can also operate better a good tractor if they are well taught.

According to Bola Tinubu, he said, “First of all, commodity exchange, making farming more attractive, the youths that can operate AK-47 can also operate better a good tractor to clear the bushes and plant seeds”.

