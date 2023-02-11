The Youths of Katsina Give Their Word to Atiku – Ahmed Adamu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The indigenes of Katsina comprising of the Youths and Women have made a promise to deliver 2million votes in support of Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, in the coming election scheduled for 25th February.

This was made known by Malam Ahmed Adamu, Special Assistant to the Presidential Candidate on Youth and Strategy while he led a large number of party loyalists in a parade titled “Katsina State March for Atiku”

He said, “This is a clear demonstration of support from the young people in the state for the presidential candidate and we would deliver millions of votes to him. Katsina State is Atiku’s political base because it is his second home. Our unwavering and unconditional support for Atiku Abubakar is an indication that Nigerians, especially the youth, are yearning for change and we are desperate for the change.”

