The Youths And Women In Northern Nigeria Are Behind Us – Datti Baba-Ahmed

With less than 18 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has claimed that his party has the full backing of youths and women of the northern region of the country.

It would be recalled that Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were recently concluded their electioneering campaigns in the northern region.

Speaking during today’s edition of Politics Today on Channels Television, Datti Baba-Ahmed said his is optimistic about their chances in the February 25th presidential election. According to him, other parties are struggling for the second position in the poll.

Hear him “The youth and women in northern Nigeria behind us” he said.

