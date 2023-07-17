NEWS

The Youth Should Be Allowed To Take Over Governance & Bring Out The Ideas They Have – Leo Osuji

Veteran actor Leo Osuji, popularly known as Spider, has suggested that the youth should be allowed to take over governance.

The actor made this statement during an Interview with the Punch paper. When asked where Nigeria got it wrong, he said, “The problem is that of a ‘sit-die syndrome’. How can I remain in office when my sons are out there jobless? Check history; when a Nigerian goes abroad and returns, they are treated as angels. There would even be a party to celebrate their return, and the next thing is that they join the civil service or politics. Now, a young man of 18 or so will go abroad and, in a matter of years, come back and do very well. Our intelligence is not greater than theirs. The youth should be allowed to take over governance and bring out the ideas they have to help this country. Some people under the age of 26 have done very well for themselves. If such a person can do so well at such a young age, having big companies, don’t you think that if we leave the governance of the nation to them, they will do well?”

Further speaking, the actor revealed that it would be wrong for him to still be working when his son is jobless.

Source: Punch paper.

