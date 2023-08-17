The Young Generation Is Rising To Shape A Brighter Tomorrow For Their Beloved Country- Osuntokun

The Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun has stated that the country belongs to the youths and the younger generation has begun to shape a brighter tomorrow for their beloved country

The labour party presidential campaign DG, In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page on Thursday, made the statement

In his post, he said that the future belongs to the youths of Nigeria

He said that the youths are inspired by their passion and their determination. The labour party presidential campaign DG said that the younger generation is rising to shape a brighter future for their beloved country

He finally ended his statement by saying that it is time for them to rewrite history and also reclaim the Nigeria that is their own

” It is time for them to rewrite history and reclaim the country that is their own” he wrote

Kindly read his full post below

Bodeblogs (

)