The Young Generation Is Rising To Shape A Brighter Tomorrow For Their Beloved Country – Akin Osuntokun

The younger generation has started to create a better future for their beloved nation, according to Akin Osuntokun, Director General of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign committee.

The director general of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign made this claim on Thursday in a tweet that he uploaded on his official Twitter account.

He said in his post that Nigeria’s young hold the key to the country’s future.

He said that the young people are motivated and inspired by their desire. According to the director general of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, the younger generation is rising to create a better future for their beloved nation.

In order to rewrite history and recover their rightful ownership of Nigeria, he said at the conclusion of his speech.

He wrote: “It is time for them to rewrite history and retake the nation that is rightfully theirs.”

