The worst thing a Government can do to the economy is to remove fuel subsidy – Adetokunbo Pearse

As Nigeria continues to struggle with the difficult economic situation caused by the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country, Adetokunbo Pearse, a prominent politician from the Southwest and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized the Bola Tinubu administration for eliminating subsidies on petrol.

During an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Monday, August 14, Pearse, who was part of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, argued that removing petrol subsidies in a country that heavily relies on energy for survival is equivalent to damaging the economy.

Adetokunbo Pearse said; “The worst thing a government can do to the economy is to remove fuel subsidy. Because petrol is what fuels the economy, and it affects every aspect of the country. The definition of economy is that it is a process of production and distribution.

When subsidy still existed, it was not the problem because it didn’t affect the people. The main issue was that those who were being receiving the subsidy payments that were perpetrating a scam. They were receiving monies but we’re mismanaging the funds they were taking. But that was not a problem of Nigerians. What is happening now with the removal of petrol subsidy is that people are now suffering.”

