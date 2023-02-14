This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The world is watching you - Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and military chiefs to be reminded of his high expectations of their leadership ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The president reminded the service chiefs that the entire world is watching them and encouraged them to ensure enough security to ensure a peaceful election.

On Monday, February 13, 2023, while displaying crucial operational assets acquired by the NPF, Buhari made this statement at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

However, you should be reminded of my high expectations for your leadership, he continued, especially in regards to the provision of necessary security that would not only create a stable security environment before to the general election but also ensure the validity of the exercise.

“In this endeavor, I call on the IGP and, in fact, all law enforcement agencies that will be assisting the police in the process of securing the elections, to recognize that the nation’s and the world’s eyes will be on you all.”

The president emphasized the importance of an effective and responsive police force for the development of democracy in the nation.

“We operate a democratic system that is governed by the rule of law, and the police are often regarded as the most emblematic institution in the process of democratic governance and the application of the law.

Therefore, he remarked, “Any nation that is desirous of developing its democratic credentials and progressing the path of the rule of law must prioritize the efficiency of its police institution.”

According to the Daily Trust, Buhari also praised Usman Baba, the inspector general of police, for furthering the administration’s objective for police reform.

