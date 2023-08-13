The wife of the head of Military Junta in Niger is a Nigerian from Kebbi State- Femi Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in a recent tweet, has called on ECOWAS to intervene in Niger Republic without involving Nigerian troops. He also disclosed additional details about the leader of the military junta in Niger Republic. During his statement, he emphasized the efforts, sacrifices, and risks taken to establish the current government, stating that they have a significant interest in its success and must ensure its prosperity.

According to Femi Fani-Kayode Twitter page, he expressed his disapproval of a military invasion of the country, stating that no amount of clever arguments, propaganda, or false beliefs can change the fact that if a conflict were to occur, it would not just be between Nigeria and Niger Republic, but also involve Mali, Burkina Faso, and Wagner. He further warned that such a military conflict could potentially divide Nigeria along ethnic, regional, and religious lines, and emphasized the importance of the country’s President avoiding this destructive outcome at any cost.

Femi Fani-Kayode further explained that the wife of General Abdourahman Tiani, who leads the military junta in Niger, is originally from Kangiwa, Kebbi State in Nigeria. Additionally, the Emir of Dosso in Niger Republic is loyal to and pays respect to the Emir of Argungu in Nigeria. In conclusion, Fani-Kayode emphasized the strong connection between the two countries, stating that almost every family in the northern region of Nigeria has relatives in Niger Republic.

