The Whole Country Is Saying Peter Obi But You Hear Some Igbos Saying ‘We Don’t Want It’ – Ortom

The Governor of Benue state has once again come out publicly to reiterate his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Ortom also urged the Igbos to use this opportunity and produce the next president of Nigeria as the South-East has not produced a president since.

He also revealed that he is willing to even sacrifice his Senatorial ambition if that’s what it will take for Peter Obi to win. He said Peter Obi’s presidency wasn’t about APC or PDP but rather it’s about Nigeria.

Speaking on, Gov Ortom slammed some prominent Igbos who are opposing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He said these Igbos have been complaining of being marginalised for years and yet they are not supporting the candidacy of Peter Obi, adding that such people must be outcasts.

He said “Peter Obi is a specie that is not bounded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear some prominent people castigating for contesting election; is it not you Igbos that have been saying that you have been marginalised since after the war? Opportunity have come today and you’re still complaining, what do you want? The whole country are saying that Peter Obi and you hear some people (Igbos) saying we don’t want it. Those people should be outcasts”

