The West Is Bent On Making My People To Suffer – Vladimir Putin Says, Gives Reasons

According to the news report from CNN International news agency; whilst citing the data gotten from Putin’s online video coverage during his address to the Federal assembly revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the goal of Western sanctions is to make Russians suffer, and the destabilisation of Russian society “failed”.

Quote: “Anti-Russian sanctions are only a means, and the goal is to make the people of the Russian Federation suffer, but the calculation of these Western ‘humanitarians’ was not justified.”

According to him, the initiators of sanctions “punish themselves”, and that they tried to destabilise Russian society from within. Putin believes that “it failed and will not succeed”.

Furthermore, In addition to all that he said about NATO’s actions to Russia; the Russian President cynically stated that Russians “know how to be friends, keep their word, do not let anyone down and always support in a difficult situation.”

