The West Cannot Come To Africa To Tell Us The Nature And Coloration Of Democracy We Should Be Practicing- Dr. Maho

Amid the ongoing public discourse surrounding the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Niger Republic, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Dr. Austin Maho has come out to insist on African countries being given the liberty to practice their own style of democracy without any interference from the West.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, August 8, Dr. Maho, who is the Editor-In-Chief of Daybreak paper, argued that Western countries cannot impose their own style of democracy on Africa in the name of providing foreign aide.

Going further, the veteran journalist insisted that democracy should not be prescribed to Africa by her Western counterparts like America and Europe.

He said; “We need to ask ourselves what democracy is all about. Democracy should not be prescriptive. The West cannot come to Africa and begin to tell us the nature and coloration of democracy we should be practicing.

They give us foreign aid and then tell us that our democracy should be in the same color as the one practiced in America and in Europe. And when we fail to mirror your democracy to their standard, then it becomes a problem for them. To me, that is not what democracy is all about.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:18:55).

