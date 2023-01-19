NEWS

The Way Buhari Has Been Taking Care Of Us That Is The Way Tinubu Will Take Care Of The Ndigbo-Umahi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 343 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take care of the Igbos if elected into office.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain made this known yesterday at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said: “We are standing with Tinubu and Shettima. They will take care of Ebonyi State the way Buhari took care of Ebonyi State. The way Buhari has been taking care of us that is the way Jagaban is going to take care of the Ndigbo.”

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Source – The Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

7 mins ago

Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

17 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

19 mins ago

LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button