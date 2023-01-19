The Way Buhari Has Been Taking Care Of Us That Is The Way Tinubu Will Take Care Of The Ndigbo-Umahi

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take care of the Igbos if elected into office.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain made this known yesterday at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He said: “We are standing with Tinubu and Shettima. They will take care of Ebonyi State the way Buhari took care of Ebonyi State. The way Buhari has been taking care of us that is the way Jagaban is going to take care of the Ndigbo.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

