The Way Akpabio Handled Ruling Against His Position On An Issue Shows He Is A Listening Leader-Yari

In response to a recent ruling during a plenary session in the 10th Senate, former presidential aspirant and ex-governor of Zamfara state, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, expressed his appreciation for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s handling of the situation. The ruling had been against Senator Yari’s position on a particular issue being discussed at the national assembly. Despite the decision going against him, Yari commended Akpabio’s approach, praising him as a leader who listens and demonstrates qualities of effective leadership.

Yari who made such statement at the unveiling of a book, according to the social media handle of the office of the president of the Senate.

In his words… “We are all very proud of the current leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio. He is a listening leader and with how he handled the sitting of today, by rulling against his position on an issue, is a clear demonstration of quality leadership”

