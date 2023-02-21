The Wasted 24 Years Of Umbrella And Broom Can Only Be Reversed By The Obi-Datti Movement—Datti Baba.

According to Punch News, Datti Baba Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, promised Nigerians that he and his running mate, Peter Obi, will do better than the APC and PDP, but if they fail to satisfy the yearnings, Nigerians should remove them from office.

According to the source, he further stated in an interview on Channels Television Tuesday night that, “For God’s sake, if you’re not satisfied after four years… fire us!” “Who are we?”

Datti-Ahmed further stated that he and the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi are not time wasters like the party of umbrellas and brooms.

He further stated that he and his ruining mate Obi are not contesting for personal interest, but that “Nigerians are contesting through us.”

This is coming as the presidential election is less than four days away.

What can you say about this?

Feel free to comment in the section below.

Content created and supplied by: Chadwick (via 50minds

News )

#Wasted #Years #Umbrella #Broom #Reversed #ObiDatti #MovementDatti #BabaThe Wasted 24 Years Of Umbrella And Broom Can Only Be Reversed By The Obi-Datti Movement—Datti Baba. Publish on 2023-02-22 00:33:07