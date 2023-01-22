The War Going On In Ukraine Is Ending The Lives of Good People – Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the news report from BBC agency; they revealed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking about the farewell to the representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who died in Brovary, said that wartime takes away good people.

Furthermore, The President’s evening address on 21 January was shorter than usual. He noted that he does not want to talk for a long time and wants to say only one thing.

Zelensky’s Quote: “Today there was a farewell to those whose lives were taken by the helicopter crash in Brovary.”

“They include Denys Monastyrskyi, his colleagues from the ministry: Yevhen Yenin, Yurii Lubkovych, Tetiana Shutiak, Mykhailo Pavlushko, Mykola Anatskyi, Andrii Marynchenko; not forgetting the guys from the crew: Oleksandr Vasylenko, Kostiantyn Kovalenko, Ivan Kasianov… A woman and a child who were just going to kindergarten in the morning … Olena Ponomarenko, her daughter Milana.”

“Denys was a professional, genuine person, exactly what the Minister of Internal Affairs should be. We lose people every day, whom we will always remember and regret not being able to bring back.”

Finally, he called on Ukrainians to feel “how many lives, how many good people have been taken by the war that’s happening in Ukraine”.

Ivar’slovezone (

)