The wait is over – Ortom declares support for Obi

Samuel Ortom, the executive governor of Benue State, and a member of the PDP G-5 sect has come out of the dark and has spoken on his preferred choice for the presidential seat.

Speaking at a Town hall meeting in Markurdi, Benue State, yesterday, 16th February 2023, the Benue governor ‘advised’ that the elections should not be party based, but on merit, because all political parties have failed the country.

The governor, after publicly endorsing the candidacy of Peter Obi, was greeted with a standing ovation and equally said a new Nigeria that would give its citizens equity, fairness, and justice must emerge the coming poll.

The Benue Governor made this declaration after the State High Court had stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its tracks from suspending and expelling him, while stating his support boils down to being the one with the character and competence to lead Nigeria.

