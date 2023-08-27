NEWS

The Vow I Have Taken With God Is That I Will Continue To Support Obaseki As Governor -Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has alleged that he had made a vow to God to support Governor Godwin Obaseki till the end of his tenure. According to Punch paper, Shaibu speaking on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State claimed that there are no issues between him and the governor. According to him, Governor Obaseki is his elder brother and boss. 

He said, ”As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything. And If I have issues with him, I think it is better solved at home and not in the media. 

I am well brought up. I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.”

