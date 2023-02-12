‘The Votes Tinubu Will Get From The North Will Surpass That Of Obi, Atiku And Kwankwaso’ – Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elder Statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has stated that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a force to reckon with in the North. He stated that the permutation being made by the Afenifere leader that the North will not vote for Asiwaju is wrong. He pointed out that the Northern votes will be shared among the top four candidates.

He stated categorically that Tinubu votes will surpass that of Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso. He explained that the Northern governors are going to play a key role in the election and that the electorates votes will be shared across every part of the region. According to him, Atiku and Kwankwaso are not going to get the majority votes from the North because they are Northerners.

He said, ”The candidates coming from the North in my opinion, are rarely going to be on the ballot. They will split the vote in the North and chances are that the chunk of votes. Tinubu will get from the votes in the North will surpass that of the other strong three candidates. The three people being mentioned are very strong contenders. The possibility that the voters in the North will be split into so many places. If that happens, the likelihood is that the Chunk of votes will go to Tinubu compared to any one of them.”

[Extracts From Punch paper]

Oxygen (

)