The Votes Atiku Loses in Southeast & South-South Will be Recovered in North East -PDP’s Daniel Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesman for the PDP’s PCC, Daniel Bwala, has made some revelations regarding how his principal will recover the votes he loses in the South East and the South South region. During his interview on AIT , Bwala stated that some polls projected Peter Obi to win places he had not even visited.

Addressing the topic, Bwala said, “Atiku will inherit Buhari’s votes.” The votes that he will lose in the South-East and the South-South because of the dynamics of two presidential candidates from both zones will be massively recovered in the North-East. This is how you can measure the progression of a candidate.

He added, “Atiku has dominated the spaces in the last two months, and some people have commended his manifesto.” People have fought to stop Atiku, but he has remained the topic of discussion as the election moves closer. His composure is top-notch.

You can watch the interview here. (1:44:00 minute)

Adegori22 (

)