‘The Visit To Alaba Market By Obi Wasn’t Planned, Nobody Knew He Was Coming’ – Valentine Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo, the Special adviser to Peter Obi on strategic alliances has alleged that the Alaba Market visit by his principal was never planned in their schedules. He stated that it was an impromptu decision by Peter Obi to take a walk around the market due to the delay in the organizing planning of the Tafawa Balewa Square.

He stated further that the attack on Peter Obi supporters was to incite fear in the people from attending the campaign at TBS. However, he claimed that the attack only got people more aggressive and determined to attend the rally.

He said, ”As at the day before the selection, there are deliberations on shifting the date but he decided that he would get into TBS. And landing, the planning hasn’t been concluded. The visit to Alaba market wasn’t even planned, nobody knew he was coming. And you could see the large crowd. If they had gotten for information that he was coming, he wouldn’t have walked on the street at all. Peter Obi seizes every opportunity to engage and reach out to people and that is what he did in Lagos.”

