‘The VC Of ABU Said His Colleagues Boasted On How They Rigged The 2023 Election’ – Osuntokun

The Director General of the Obidatti Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun has alleged that the Ahmadu Bello University Vice Chancellor substantiated their claims on the poor conduct of the 2023 election. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the ABU VC had revealed how his colleague bragged on the mechanics of how they helped to rig the election for certain political parties. According to Mr. Osuntokun, the reality of corruption in Nigeria is embedded in a circle of different agencies.

He said, ”You see what INEC represent is typical of what has become a systemic crisis in Nigeria. It seems as if we have rogue agencies. Where do you break these vicious circles? Yesterday, there was a statement from the Ahmadu Bello University [ABU]Vice Chancellor, who said his colleagues who were used as returning officers boasted on how they rigged the election. If Professors can do this, then where are you going to break this circle from?”

