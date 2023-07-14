NEWS

‘The VC Of ABU Said His Colleagues Boasted About How They Rigged The 2023 Election’ – Akin Osuntokun

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read

Akin Osuntokun, the director general of the Obidatti campaign council, has alleged that the vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has provided support for their claims regarding the manipulation of the 2023 election.

During an interview with Channels Tv, Osuntokun stated that the ABU vice chancellor disclosed that his colleagues had boasted about their involvement in rigging the election in favor of specific political parties. According to Osuntokun, this revelation highlights the pervasive corruption within various government institutions in Nigeria.

Osuntokun further explained that the situation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is indicative of the systemic issues plaguing Nigeria. He expressed concerns about the presence of rogue government agencies and questioned how the country can break free from this never-ending cycle.

Video

He referred to the recent statement by the ABU vice chancellor, who claimed that returning officers, who were his colleagues, had openly boasted about their role in rigging the election. Osuntokun emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that even professors were involved in such activities, further illustrating the depth of corruption within the system.

peretainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: I‘ll Not Impose Any Candidate—Abure, We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday—Gov Mbah

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Nigerians Should Support Tinubu—Ewuare II, Akeredolu’ll Resume Duties Soon–Omisore

8 mins ago

Reactions As President Tinubu Bows To Greet Oba of Benin During His Visit To Aso Rock

17 mins ago

Reactions as Nigerian Police FPRO reveals why he is more active at night.

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button