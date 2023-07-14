‘The VC Of ABU Said His Colleagues Boasted About How They Rigged The 2023 Election’ – Akin Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun, the director general of the Obidatti campaign council, has alleged that the vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has provided support for their claims regarding the manipulation of the 2023 election.

During an interview with Channels Tv, Osuntokun stated that the ABU vice chancellor disclosed that his colleagues had boasted about their involvement in rigging the election in favor of specific political parties. According to Osuntokun, this revelation highlights the pervasive corruption within various government institutions in Nigeria.

Osuntokun further explained that the situation with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is indicative of the systemic issues plaguing Nigeria. He expressed concerns about the presence of rogue government agencies and questioned how the country can break free from this never-ending cycle.

Video

He referred to the recent statement by the ABU vice chancellor, who claimed that returning officers, who were his colleagues, had openly boasted about their role in rigging the election. Osuntokun emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that even professors were involved in such activities, further illustrating the depth of corruption within the system.

