‘The US Has Not Designated What Happened In Niger As A Military Coup Till Today’ – Daniel Bwala

A Former Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has alleged that the US has not designated the Niger military take-over as a Coup. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the US government would have seized its military assistance to Niger if they perceived it to be a coup. He stated further that the Ecowas problem is a diplomacy issue.

He said, ”There is a law of leadership that says if you are leading and no one is following, you are simply taking a walk. That appears to be the situation that Ecowas is in at the moment. As we speak up till today, the US has not designated what happened in Niger as a military coup. 

Because if they did, the US government is expected by their law to seize all military assistance, technical support, and diplomatic relationship. The French government has not taken any measure comparable to what Ecowas is in discussion with. I think the problem with Ecowas is diplomacy, they rolled out threat before diplomacy.”

[Start From 2:21]


