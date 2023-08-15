The US Frustrated The Efforts Of Nigerians Who Are Trying To Get Evidence Against Tinubu– Dr. Nwodo

According to a report by Vanguard, The former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has spoken out about an interesting situation involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the United States. Nwodo believes that the U.S. is using their influence to sway President Tinubu, who they assisted in securing his election amid a lot of disagreement in Nigeria.

Nwodo said that the U.S. is pressuring President Tinubu to provoke conflict with Niger Republic. Their motive appears to be centered around exploiting the valuable resources present in Niger Republic.

He also mentioned a significant favor that he believes the U.S. has done for President Tinubu. He pointed out that the U.S. has actively hindered efforts made by Nigerians to gather evidence related to allegations against Tinubu. These allegations involve drug trafficking charges and educational qualifications, which have been controversial topics surrounding him. Interestingly, Nwodo revealed that these issues originally emerged from the U.S., yet they have cleverly made it challenging to find evidence against Tinubu.

In his words, “The US frustrated the efforts of Nigerians who are trying to get evidence against the President in all of these.”

In his perspective, Nwodo hinted at a tit-for-tat dynamic. He suggested that because the U.S. supported President Tinubu during his contentious election, they now anticipate a favor in return. Their expectation appears to revolve around President Tinubu complying with their desires, particularly related to the exploitation of uranium resources in Niger Republic, a venture that employs inexpensive labor.

Nwodo connected President Tinubu’s position as the Chairman of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) to this situation. He said that the U.S. believes they can manipulate him due to the favors they provided in upholding his controversial election. Nwodo emphasized that this seems to be a clear example of Western manipulation at play.

