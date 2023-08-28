The US did not call what happened in Niger a coup, instead they called it an attempted coup- Sarki

Ambassador Usman Sarki of Nigeria has shed light on how the United States Government has dealt with coupists led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani in contrast to France’s stance in the ongoing conflict between ECOWAS and the military junta that took control of Niger Republic.

During an appearance on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night,’ former Deputy Representative to the UN Sarki said that the United States has not recognised the ouster of President Bazoum as a coup, in contrast to France. An “attempted coup” and afterwards a “unconstitutional change of government” have been the terms used instead. He went on to say that Section 7008 of the United States Appropriations Bill protects Niger from sanctions like the cutting off of military and financial aid because of this distinction.

When asked about the United States’ current position in Niger, he said, “It’s very surprising that in Nigeria, the narrative has not really focused on the United States.” The United States did not label the change of government as a “coup.” Once they labelled it a “attempted coup,” and later they called it a “change of government in violation of the Constitution.” If they had called it a coup, the situation would have become much more complicated since the United States would have imposed sanctions on Niger under Section 7008 of the Appropriations Bill, cutting off the country’s access to military and financial aid. They failed to comply.

Sarki further said that the United States has had two occasions of direct communication with the military junta. Their delegates did not hold talks with the heads of neighbouring states during their trips. He went on to say, “They dispatched one of their high officials to meet with some members of the government. What’s interesting is that she didn’t stop by to chat with us throughout her visit. She didn’t visit any of the countries nearby. She immediately jetted to Niamey, met with the junta, and then left. The United States returned its new ambassador to Niamey a week later, and she may still be there.

From his perspective, the United States is not taking an antagonistic attitude against the junta or distancing itself from the dictatorship, in contrast to the possibilities for sanctions that ECOWAS and France have discussed.

