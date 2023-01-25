The US Announcement Of Visa Restrictions On Nigerians Is A Welcome Development – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the US announcement pf visa restrictions on Nigerians is a welcome development.

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by saying those working against the upcoming 2023 general elections by their threats, hate, speech, championing or executing violence to undermine the 2023 election should be affected.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The US announcement of visa restrictions on Nigerians “undermining democracy” is a welcome development.Those working against the upcoming elections by their threats,hate speech,advocating or perpetrating violence to sabotage the election should be affected.”

