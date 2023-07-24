The uploading of results to the INEC IReV for the presidential election was problematic – Mahmood Yakubu

Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections will be printed in Nigeria.

Yakubu stated this on Monday in Abuja during the commission’s quarterly consultative meeting with NGOs on the ongoing review of the 2023 general elections.

“I am pleased to inform you that the printing of all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections was done entirely in Nigeria.

“This is the first time in 44 years, since the transition to democratic rule in 1979, that this significant step has been taken and achieved.

According to Vanguard, the President also said that while the accreditation of voters through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was successful, the uploading of results to the INEC Results Visualisation Portal (IReV), especially for the presidential election, was problematic.

Yakubu said this was explained in a statement issued by the Commission on 26 February, adding that INEC is aware that the matter is currently under litigation; therefore, the Commission refrains from commenting on the matter for now.

“However, the performance of the technology used in the elections is part of the ongoing review of the 2023 general elections.

“It is an integral part of a comprehensive report that will serve as a basis for further engagement with stakeholders, focusing on specific actions needed to improve Nigeria’s future elections and electoral performance,” he said.

Source: Vanguard

Healthmedical (

)