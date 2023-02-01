The upcoming election is a contest between us and the Rivers’ people’s traitors- Nyesom Wike

In a recent video addressed to his people by channels television, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike spoke about the developments he helped bring to the state.

According to Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, “You are all aware of our accomplishments over the past five years. There are some projects I created and named after politicians in Rivers state that did nothing for their people.” “I finished the projects I started,” he said, “despite the fact that they said I would not.”

Governor Nyesom Wike went on to say, “Today, I want to make one thing perfectly clear to you all. It is that the upcoming election is a contest between us and the Rivers’ people’s traitors. We are running against people who are unable to stand up for what is right but just interested in issues that will line their own pockets.”

“If supported, our candidates will consolidate and continue the good works we have done,” Governor Nyesom Wike stated once more.

Governor Nyesom Wike concluded by saying that “for those people who complained we did not allow them to campaign in our state, they should follow due process because we would need money to reconstruct whatever is being destroyed”

